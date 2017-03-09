Judgment day for South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye

South Korea’s Constitutional Court will rule on President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment Friday.

The country’s parliament impeached Park in December, and she was stripped of her presidential powers pending the court’s judgment.

The ruling is expected to be televised live and takes place 11 a.m. (9 p.m. ET).

If the decision to impeach her is upheld, an election for her replacement must be held within 60 days.

Park’s problems began in October, when revelations emerged about the influence Park’s confidante and adviser Choi Soon-sil had over the President.

Choi is on trial for meddling in state affairs and extorting money.

Local media and opposition parties have accused Choi of abusing her relationship with the president to force companies to donate millions of dollars to foundations she runs. She denies all charges against her.

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans braved the brutally cold winter temperatures to take to the streets of Seoul and call for Park’s ouster.

In a brief televised apology however, Park made it clear that she had no intentions of resigning. The National Assembly voted soon after 234 to 56 to impeach her.