Curwensville Rotary Learns About “Sock it to Me” Program

CURWENSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Curwensville was introduced to the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc.’s “Sock it to Me” program by Bobbie Sopic at the weekly meeting Feb. 28.

From Feb. 1 until March 17, area businesses, civic organizations, schools, churches and individuals will work together to collect new socks for men, women and children in need.

This is the 14th year for the program, and the goal is to collect 3,500 pairs of socks. Any individual or group interested in participating or donating can call the agency at 814-765-2696.

Pictured (from left) are Jack West, Sopic, Bob Veihdeffer and Sheila Williams.