5 things for Thursday, March 9, 2017: Health care, youth home fire, wiretapping claim

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Health care

The Republicans’ controversial new health care plan has cleared its first hurdle. After an 18-hour session full of dry discussions and deliberate delays by Democrats, the House Ways and Means Committee has approved the plan.

Of course, the fight isn’t over. There are more hearings ahead, and there’s still the question of whether the plan will be scored by the Congressional Budget Office to determine how much it would cost and how many people it would cover. Democrats are mad the proposal was sent to hearings without clearing this process. Members of the GOP have taken to discrediting the agency, since the CBO’s findings probably wouldn’t be favorable.

2. Guatemala

Twenty-one people — mostly teenage girls — were killed after a fire tore through a youth home Wednesday in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala. The fire spread after some kids ignited a mattress. Almost 40 people were injured. The center, which houses hundreds of disadvantaged youth, has been criticized in the past. Guatemala’s attorney general threatened to shut it down last year after 40 teens escaped, and government leaders have now revived that threat. The director of the home has been fired, and an investigation has been opened.

3. Wiretapping claim

Remember last weekend, when President Trump claimed the Obama administration, specifically Obama himself, had wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election? Despite the lack of evidence and despite the White House’s refusal to elaborate on the claim, lawmakers are still moving to investigate. GOP Senator Lindsey Graham says he’s ready to subpoena the intelligence agencies for evidence that would prove Trump’s claims.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, see this strange turn of events as an opportunity to gather more information about possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Their biggest target? No surprise: Trump’s tax returns.

4. Marines

If you think the 30,000-strong private Facebook group that was sharing nude images of female Marines has been shut down, guess again. Despite being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the “Marines United” Facebook page has simply re-directed members to another page, where the unabated nude photo sharing is now accompanied by taunts and jeers every time the scandal is mentioned or covered in the news. “Come at me, NCIS,” wrote one discharged Marine.

Meanwhile, one of the victims of the “revenge porn”-style exchange has spoken out, saying she is “disgusted and disheartened” by her fellow veterans’ conduct.

5. Kansas fires

Grass fires this week have scorched more than 650,000 acres in Kansas, and the blaze has claimed some unusual and costly victims: thousands of cattle. One local expert estimated the number of cattle killed could be between 2,000 and 7,000. Not to mention, the ones that survived have no grass or hay to feed on. Add in the destruction of untold miles of fencing, and the whole situation is a huge blow to the area’s strong ranching and farming industry.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Trump invites GOP health care skeptics to the White House bowling alley

Wait there’s a bowling alley in the White House?!

Barb from ‘Stranger Things’ is coming back to TV!

Also, if you were wondering, she looks decidedly un-Barb-like in real life.

People are in a tizzy over this ‘graphic’ Chinese sex-ed textbook

There’s a smiling cartoon condom in there, too. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

MIT is offering a $250,000 grant for people who disobey the rules

Is this a trap? This feels like a trap.

Here are the happiest and least-happiest cities in the US

Apparently, if you make good money and live by the sea in Florida, you’re pretty happy! Who knew?

AND FINALLY …

Please indulge in some premium, top-shelf hippo cuteness.

This is Fiona, a preemie hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. The whole thing is adorable, but the bit at 1:05 will cure whatever ails you. (Click to view)