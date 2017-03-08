Zitzelberger’s New Art Collection Displayed at Shaw Library

CLEARFIELD – Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield (SRACC) member and artist, Casen Zitzelberger, is currently exhibiting a new collection of paintings at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public library.

Zitzelberger is a student and aspiring artist at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. He received Best of Show at the 2016 Juried High School show.

He also received first place in oils, acrylics and mixed medium at the 2015 and 2016 Clearfield County Fair Art exhibit.

Zitzelberger has exhibited his work at The Liddle Gallery with artist and mentor, Jody Grumblatt.

The public is welcome to attend a reception on Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the conference room at the library.

Young artists are encouraged to join SRACC to receive support and inspiration from other local, talented artists.