United Way Helps Pentz Run Youth Services

Nancy Pinto of the Clearfield Area United Way recently delivered items of warmth – gloves, hats, scarves, etc. – to Pentz Run Youth Services along with several laptops.

“We are so extremely appreciative that local companies and residents will donate items to the United Way that we can distribute to those in need,” said CAUW President Debbie Bowser.

Shown (from left) are Pinto and Pentz Run Youth Services representatives Debbie Gregori and Jenna Harris.

The Clearfield Area United Way is currently collecting new or gently-used children’s books for its Reading Ripples project. Anyone wishing to host a collection is asked to call 814-765-6521.