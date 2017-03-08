Trump pays tribute to women on International Women’s Day

President Donald Trump paid tribute to women on International Women’s Day Wednesday morning, saying he has “tremendous respect” for the role women play in society.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” the President tweeted.

“On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world,” he added in a second tweet.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who hosted a dinner last month with CEOs to discuss women’s issues, also shared a message honoring women.

“Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017,” she tweeted.

The President’s remarks are particularly notable given his controversial comments about women that were repeatedly scrutinized during his campaign last year.

Many women across the country are marking International Women’s Day by participating in the “Day Without a Woman” strike — an extension of the Women’s March that took the country by storm the day after Trump was inaugurated. Although the march wasn’t explicitly a protest against Trump, heavy criticism was lobbed at the administration during the event.

And organizers of Wednesday’s strike back the #GrabYourWallet campaign, which calls on people to boycott businesses that carry any Trump family products, including Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.