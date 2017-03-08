Thirteen arrested in Day Without a Woman’ march

Thirteen women were arrested for disorderly conduct outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower during the “Day Without a Woman” march Wednesday, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said.

The 13 women were released Wednesday evening and will appear in court at an unspecified date. The police department would not comment on who was detained.

The Women’s March said the detainees included Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland — several of the movement’s founders. The group posted about the incident on its official Twitter account.

“Some of us have been arrested #DayWithoutAWoman,” one tweet reads.

Another tweet from the Women’s March twitter account, says: “We’ve all been released. Thank you for all your support.”

Protesters took to the streets across the country Wednesday, marking International Women’s Day and the “Day Without a Woman” strike.

The general strike, which has garnered support from the Women’s March, was to bring attention to “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system — while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity,” according to the Women’s March website.