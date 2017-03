HYDE — Because of a scheduling conflict at the DuBois High School, the site and time have been changed for the Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team’s state playoff game Saturday.

The District 9 champion Bison (23-1) and McGuffey will tip off at 6 p.m. on the DuBois Middle School hardwood in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA Tournament.

The Highlanders (18-6) are District 7 fifth seed as the quarterfinal victims of WPIAL champion New Castle.