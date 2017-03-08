Quickly catch up on the day’s news: Wednesday, March 8

Here’s what happened today while you were at work.

— It’s International Women’s Day, and the “Day Without a Woman” strike put some women in a bind. This girl stared down a bull. And Lady Liberty went dark because of technical reasons.

— Obama’s response to Trump’s wiretapping accusation “stopped short of outright fury.”

— FBI Director Comey warned Americans that privacy is not guaranteed…

… but how worried should you be about WikiLeaks’ CIA hacking claims?

— Democrats are trying to delay the House GOP health care bill. And the pro-Trump media is going against the President on the bill.

— If you thought the 30,000-strong Facebook group that shared nude images of female Marines was shut down, think again.

— A boy found a WWII plane with the pilot’s remains in the cockpit.

— What does “deep state” mean and why is it a new buzzword?