Obituary Notice: Anthony Rokosky

Anthony Rokosky, 84, of Falls Creek died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his daughter’s home.

Born March 9, 1932 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Stradofsky) Rokosky.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who had served during the Korean War.

On March 26, 1960, he married Katherine (Moore) Rokosky. She preceded him in death Oct. 2, 1996.

He retired from Brockway Glass. Prior to that, he worked at Jackson China for more than 35 years.

He was a member of the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 965 in Falls Creek and the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by four children, David Coder, Gregory Rokosky, Diana Peck and her partner, Randy Kengersky and Denise Rokosky and her partner, Eugene Rimer, all of Falls Creek, and four grandchildren, Kristy Baughman and her husband, Sam, Cassandra Pisoni and her husband, Kevin, Emily Meyers and her husband, Mitchell and Jacob Peck and his wife, Brenna. He also is survived by two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Baughman.

He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Rokosky and a sister, Jean Stankweicz.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to DuBois Central Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and or Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.