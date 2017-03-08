GOP leader to conservatives: You’re with Pelosi or Trump

House GOP leaders, trying to shore up support for their health care bill, are giving conservatives a stark message: Are you with Nancy Pelosi or are you with President Donald Trump?

The No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise put up a slide at Wednesday morning’s closed door Republican conference meeting that had a split screen, according to sources who attended the session. One slide had a picture of Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the Hosue and former speaker, with a quote saying the Republican health care bill couldn’t be any worse. On the other side was a picture of Trump with a quote saying he was proud to back the leadership’s legislation.

Scalise referenced the picture, and according to these sources in the room, posed the question to members unhappy the bill doesn’t go far enough to reverse Obamacare: whose side are you on?

As the White House gears up its operation to sell the legislation the coordination between House GOP leadership and the White House and allies in the business and conservative community has ramped up.

Each morning at 8:45 a.m. ET, there is a conference call with staff from the House whip operation and leadership offices, the White House legislative office, and their supporters in the private sector to discuss the details on what’s happening in the day ahead and what they envision as the message of the day, according to GOP congressional sources.

In addition, after the Obamacare repeal bill was introduced Monday night, a meeting was called with a variety of players representing interest groups and conservative organizations. Over 150 people showed up for the meeting Tuesday morning to get a briefing on the legislation and discuss the plan to continue reaching out to wavering members to get on board.