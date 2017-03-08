Commissioners OK Amendment to Establish Regional 911 System Project

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to amend the Northern Tier Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement to establish a regional 911 system project.

The second amendment to the agreement encompasses the counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Warren.

In 2012 and 2013, the counties agreed to establish the Northern Tier Regional Telecommunications Project. However, it’s believed that the term “regional telecommunications project” is too narrow in scope so far as what the counties intend to accomplish.

The Northern Tier counties have plans to amend the agreement to make it a “regional 911 system project.” “The amendment is to expand the telephone system to a regional CAD [computer-aided dispatch] system,” explained Commissioner Tony Scotto, chair.

Scotto said it would also allow the Northern Tier to apply for funding from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to replace the CAD systems for all counties, including Clearfield. This regional approach, he said, would result in a savings of $500,000.

Commissioner Mark B. McCracken said the Northern Tier’s goal is to have a uniform system. For example, if a problem would occur in Clearfield County’s 911 system, then Jefferson County could step in until it’s corrected.