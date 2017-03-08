Home / News / Features / Champions League 2017: Barca rout Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in astonishing comeback

Champions League 2017: Barca rout Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in astonishing comeback

Its motto is “More than a club” and Spain’s Barcelona produced more than a result routing France’s Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Having lost the first-leg 4-0 in Paris, few had given Barca a chance of reaching the last eight.

Luis Enrique’s side made a barnstorming start and early in the second half a Lionel Messi penalty gave them a 3-0 lead in the Camp Nou.

Just past the hour Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani’s volley put PSG back in control.

However, with two minutes of normal time remaining Neymar’s exquisite free-kick gave Barca renewed hope and two goals in stoppage time completed the most incredible of comebacks.

