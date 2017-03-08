Brian K. Spencer, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, Seeks Re-Election.

CLEARFIELD – Brian K. Spencer, prothonotary and clerk of courts, has announced he is seeking re-election.

Spencer, a life-long resident of Clearfield County, was born and raised in Hepburnia, where he resides with his wife, Christine, son Logan and daughter, Breanne. Spencer actively participates in many local organizations and activities.

He is a Thiel College graduate, where he majored in political science. During his time at Thiel College, he competed on the Thiel College golf team. He was second team all PAC (President’s Athletic Conference) and lettered all three years.

Spencer is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He, along with other Knights, work in the community to help families, individuals and other organizations in need of funding.

He is most proud of a new program that both the Curwensville/Grampian Knights and other local councils have begun, the “Kover for Kids” program, which helps with the purchase of hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and underwear for elementary school age children.

He is also the president of Curwensville Rec Soccer, which caters to area youths ages 4 through 18 years. He has worked with local residents to improve soccer for Curwensville area youths and with the Curwensville Borough Council on the Irvin Park Master Project in locating an area within to utilize for soccer.

He also coaches youth soccer and has begun an indoor soccer team that plays throughout the winter.

Spencer is an active member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and he enjoys volunteering as a CCD teacher. He takes pride in giving back to the community. He appreciates and acknowledges the values of the community, which has given him much as a young child, student and man.

Spencer would like to thank the people of Clearfield County for the first four years of his commission. He wants the people of Clearfield County to know that he and his staff work hard each day to be courteous, efficient and prepared to help customers when needed.

“During the course of my first term in office, we have streamlined outdated procedures to help reduce overtime and were in the first wave of counties to begin scanning into the CPCMS statewide criminal system of the courts,” he stated.

“While I am proud of the work we have accomplished in my first four years, I recognize the need to continue to search for better ideas to reduce costs and improve efficiencies in an ever-changing computerized workplace.”

Spencer’s staff is knowledgeable, reliable and efficient. He understands that you are only as good as those you surround yourself with and he is proud of his staff. From his Deputy Prothonotary, Steve Marshall, to his newest clerk, he relies on all his staff to provide professional, knowledgeable and courteous service to the residents of Clearfield County.

You can follow Brian K. Spencer, Clearfield County prothonotary and clerk of courts, on Facebook for upcoming campaign activities.