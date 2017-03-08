At least two killed in attack on Kabul military hospital

A military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul has come under attack, with at least two people killed and seven others injured, according to government officials.

Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul was targeted by attackers Wednesday morning, Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told CNN. Saleem Rasooli, the head of Kabul Hospitals, confirmed the casualties to CNN.

Initial reports indicate attackers detonated an explosion before entering the hospital compound, he said, adding that Afghan National Police special forces are on the scene, trying to repel the ongoing attack.

Eyewitnesses told CNN explosions were first heard around at 9 a.m. (11.30 p.m. Tuesday ET) local time.

An employee at an Italian restaurant nearby said she heard one explosion around 9 a.m. and heard gun fire around 25 minutes later.

“At first there was a firing followed by a huge blast,” an employee at a nearby hospital said.

Attackers disguised

“A number” of attackers in medical personnel uniform attacked the facility, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

“The gun battle between the terrorists and the Afghan National Security Forces is going on and special forces have been sent to the scene to repel the terrorist attack,” he added.

NATO forces in Afghanistan said that the organization was standing by to assist Afghan security forces, tweets from Operation Resolute Support said.

“Once again insurgents show complete disrespect for humanity by attacking a hospital. We stand with Afghan people against terrorism.”

The NATO tweets condemned the attack, using an older name for the hospital.