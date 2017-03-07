Home / News / Local News / Wighaman Receives 50-Year Emblem of Service

Wighaman Receives 50-Year Emblem of Service

(Provided photo)

CLEARFIELD – William E. Wighaman of Clearfield was recently presented with a 50-year Emblem of Service gold card from the Right Worshipful Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania at a dinner and presentation at the Masonic Lodge in Clearfield.

Wighaman was joined by his wife, Ruth Ann and family members.

Shown, from left, are Presenting Brother John R. Segursky Jr., who is district deputy grand master; Wighaman; Worshipful Grand Master Clifford Mahnk; and Chaplain Roy Lutz.

Also receiving pins at their residences will be a 60-year pin to George Beard and a 50-year pin to Elmer Shope.

 

