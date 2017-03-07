Twitter criticizes Chaffetz for comparing health care costs to iPhone costs

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is being criticized for defending Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill by stating lower income citizens might be forced to prioritize health care over “getting that new iPhone.”

“Americans have choices, and they’ve got to make a choice. So rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care,” Chaffetz said on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday.

An iPhone 7 on Apple’s website starts at $649.

Some people have used Twitter to share their own stories about health care expenses and comparing those prices to smartphone fees.