Trump HHS secretary avoids making ‘if you like your plan you can keep it’ promise

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, pitching a GOP plan to replace Obamacare, avoided repeating the Obama-era promise that if patients like their current doctor they’ll be able to keep that doctor under the Republican measure.

“Our goal is absolutely to make certain that individuals have the opportunity to select their physician,” Price told reporters at the White House Tuesday.

He said the administration believes the plan will reduce costs for patients.

“In terms of premiums, we believe strongly through this whole process and as it takes effect that we’ll see a decrease in not only the premiums that individuals will see, but a decrease in the cost of health care for folks,” Price said.

Pressed whether the administration is fully behind the GOP measure, Price said: “This is a work in progress,” suggesting President Donald Trump would be open to changes in the current bill.

Trump himself foreshadowed that position earlier Tuesday tweeting: “Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster – is imploding fast!”