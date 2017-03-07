Sheriff Thurston to Retire at End of Current Term

CLEARFIELD – Sheriff Wes Thurston has announced that for “personal reasons” he will retire at the end of his current term, and he will not seek re-election as Clearfield County Sheriff. Thurston’s current term expires Dec. 31.

Thurston has been an avid supporter of gun rights and all of the rights afforded in the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He wishes to thank all the people of Clearfield County and surrounding areas who supported him, the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Posse.

Chief Deputy Mike Churner, as posse commander, has committed to continue the operation of the Sheriff’s Posse and support the rights of the people of Clearfield County, should he be successful in his bid for the office of Clearfield County Sheriff.

Thurston said that the public is encouraged to exercise their Constitutional Rights, especially their freedom of speech, freedom to worship as they please, freedom to gather and freedom to keep and bear arms.

Anyone wishing to speak with the sheriff or chief deputy may do so by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 or 2160.