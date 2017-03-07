Ryan Murphy shows support for ‘A Day Without Women’

One of the busiest men in TV has told the women who help him make his can’t-miss shows to take the day off on Wednesday.

Producer Ryan Murphy, the man behind “American Horror Story” and “Feud,” is showing his support for A Day Without Women by telling the female employees of his production company not to show up for work.

“In honor & support of tomorrow’s A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN, ALL the women in my company will not be working,” he wrote on Twitter. “So in short, nothing will get done.”

A Day Without Women is a one-day strike organized by the team behind the Women’s March on Washington. The March, held in January, attracted large crowds to the nation’s capital and prompted similar demonstrations across the world.

Women are encouraged to take the day off from paid and unpaid work, avoid spending money, and wear red on March 8.

“There are marches and events happening all over the country. We will be there. You should too,” Murphy added. “Show love and support!”

It is not known how production on Murphy’s shows will be affected for the day.

20th Century Fox and a representative for Murphy have not returned CNN’s request for more information.

Murphy’s participation in A Day Without Women comes about one year after he launched efforts to bring more women — as well as minorities and members of the LGBT community — into his production company’s ranks. He started the Half initiative in February 2016 with the goal of having at least 50% of all his episodic directors come from an underrepresented group by the end of that year.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, others are marking A Day Without Women in other ways.

Talent agency UTA, which held a pre-Oscars political rally last month, will hold off-site events on Wednesday for female employees in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company tells CNN.

The New York and Los Angeles events will feature speakers from across media and entertainment. The Toronto gathering will be a clothing drive and fundraising event to benefit Dress for Success and a local women’s shelter.

“We consider it vital for UTA to be a part of the global dialogue about gender equity and underscore its importance,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement. “Women play a critical role in the workforce and are essential members of the UTA family, and we fully support this event and encourage women across the agency to mark the day.”

MTV is changing its logo for the day, turning its iconic “M” upside down to look like a “W.”

And digital studio New Form — a joint venture between Discovery, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard — announced on Twitter it’s closing its offices for the day.