Obituary Notice: Jesus Lopez

Jesus Lopez, 49, of Clearfield died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Jewett, Ohio.

Mr. Lopez was born Jan. 6, 1968 in Miami, Fla., the son of Silvino Lopez Sr. and Edilia (Gil) Lopez.

He was employed as a truck driver in the fracking industry. He was Catholic by faith.

He loved to fish, dance and to play poker and pool. He enjoyed playing athletics, including golf, football, baseball and tennis. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.

Mr. Lopez is survived by his father of Richmond, Texas; three children, Jakob D. and Joshua R. Lopez of Katy, Texas and Solara L. Lopez of Clearfield; a brother, Silvino Lopez and his fiancée, Annie M. Concel of Clearfield; and a sister, Edilia P. Mota of Richmond, Texas and her fiancé, Gino Reyes of Cypress, Texas.

He is also survived by his fiancée, Jennifer L. Baker of Clearfield; mother-in-law, Margaret Baker, brothers-in-law, John and William Baker; several nieces and nephews and among them, M’Lynn Norman, Nicholas Mota, Kenneth Conway III, Mason McKenrick and Meagan McKenrick; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Solara Lynn Lopez savings account, c/o Clearfield Bank & Trust.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.