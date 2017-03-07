Obituary Notice: George F. Finnigan

George F. Finnigan, 84, of Munson died March 6, 2017, at his residence.

Born Aug. 12, 1932 in Chester Hill Borough, he was a son of the late Edward M. and Erma (Cowher) Finnigan.

He was married March 15, 1958 to the former Carmen P. (Priestly) Fetters. She preceded him in death June 9, 1998.

He was of the Christian faith. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion, John Ashley Dennis Jr., Post No. 437, Philipsburg.

He was employed as a truck driver with a number of coal and oil companies throughout his working career. He had been most recently employed with the former Deshong & Fleck Inc., Philipsburg, prior to his retirement.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents and wife, by four sisters, Elsie Rose, Jeanne Peters, Margaret Hrenko and Barbara Sunderlin; one brother, Edward J. Finnigan; and one step-son, Gary Fetters.

He is survived by two daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Eisenhauer and her husband, Timothy of (Forest) RD Morrisdale and Georgianna Coble of Lafayette, Ind., and one step-daughter, Marlene Wain and her husband, Leonard of Hillsborough, NJ.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Chris Finnigan of Lanse, Thomas Finnigan of (Allemans) RD Fallentimber, Adam Eisenhauer of Fort Irwin, Calif., Daniel Eisenhauer of (Forest) RD Morrisdale and Kelly Coble of Lafayette, Ind.; five step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom were very dear to him. He was also survived by his very own “man’s best friend,” his beloved dog, Elliott.

He will be missed by his fellow members of the “Key Largo’s Coffee Club.”

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Kenneth E. Zitsch of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Forest officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Burial will be in Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

