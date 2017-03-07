New threats made against US Jewish centers

A new wave of bomb threats was received by Jewish community centers and Anti-Defamation League offices Tuesday in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington, Maryland, Milwaukee and Oregon.

The threats — made via phone and emails — are among more than 100 across the US and Canada since early January, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

There also have been acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and several incidents in Miami where swastikas were etched into cars in recent weeks in what authorities are calling a disturbing pattern of anti-Semitism.

“This is not ‘normal,'” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement, “We will not be deterred or intimidated. These threats (are) in addition to threats to at least six JCCs and three day schools in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Florida, Maryland and Toronto.”

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neil were to hold a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders at a JCC on Staten Island on Tuesday to discuss the spate anti-Semitic incidents throughout the city.

“This adds to the 121 threats received since early January. It is time for action, and we call on the administration and Congress to take concrete steps to catch those threatening the Jewish community,” Greenblatt said.