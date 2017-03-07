Morris-Cooper Police Searching for Runaway Juvenile

WINBURNE – Morris-Cooper Regional police are searching for a runaway female juvenile.

Police have identified the juvenile as 16-year-old Devin Elaine Creek of Winburne. She reportedly left the area Friday night with an unknown male.

She is described by police as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has dark, red hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Todd Lombardo of the Morris-Cooper Regional police at 814-765-1533 or the nearest station of the Pennsylvania State Police.