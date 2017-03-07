Lion Wine and Cheese Benefit Auction Planned for April 8

DUBOIS – The 10th annual DuBois Educational Foundation Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser to support Penn State DuBois athletic and student events is planned for 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Luigi’s Villa, the former home of the DuBois Lithuanian Club, at 800 W. Weber Ave.

The event will feature wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Live and silent auctions, raffles and other games of chance will also be held.

Numerous businesses and individuals in DuBois and the surrounding areas have donated prizes and auction items to the event. Up for grabs are items including autographed professional sports jerseys, tickets to professional sports and performing arts events, autographed prints of professional athletes and more.

This event is sponsored by Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru.

Tickets are $30 per person, and may be purchased by contacting Julie at 814-375-4775 or jad62@psu.edu.