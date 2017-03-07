Cen-Clear Accepting Applications for Pre-school Programs

Pre-school gives children a chance to learn, become excited about school and be better students.

By enrolling your child in a high-quality pre-school program, you can give your child a great start to a bright future.

Cen-Clear is accepting applications for the 2017-18 program year. Income guidelines apply to some programs.

A variety of pre-school programs are available in Centre and Clearfield counties to meet parents’ needs.

Head Start offers a variety of pre-school settings, ranging from two half-day, weekly classes to five full-day, weekly classes. This program is for 3-5 year olds and transportation may be available.

PA Pre-K Counts offers five half-day and full-day classes per week for children 3-5 years old.

Early Head Start is a home-based program that offers socializations and serves expecting parents and children from birth through 5 years of age.

Family Centers is available in Clearfield County only and serves the entire family through home visits and socializations.

Cen-Clear accepts children who have disabilities and provides support and guidance to families on an individual basis.

You can call 1-800-525-KIDS (5437), Ext. 2233, for more information and to find out how you can get your child into a pre-school program today at no cost to you.

You can also view the Cen-Clear Web site at www.cenclear.org.