Campus Corner: Hoffman Records Clarion’s First Victory

SOFTBALL

APEX, N.C. — Junior right-hander Rachel Hoffman (Clearfield) spun a one-hitter through four innings against Bluefield (W.Va.) State College Friday as Clarion breezed to its first win of the season, 17-0, in 4½ innings at Middle Creek School Park Saturday.

Hoffman struck out seven of the 12 batters she faced.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Hoffman pinch-hit and had one of only two safeties by the Golden Eagles in a 6-0 loss to Chowan (N.C.) University.

The Golden Eagles (1-9) also lost their other three games in the Shaw University Challenge, including 15-5 to Barton (N.C.) College at Thomas Brooks Park, Cary, N.C., Friday in a game Hoffman started and was tagged for 15 hits and 11 earned runs in three innings.

Hoffman is 1-3 with a 9.06 earned run average, 11 strikeouts and 11 walks in her four starts.

She is 2-for-11 at the plate.

* * * * * * * * * *

BASEBALL

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Junior right-hander Kurtis Krise (Clearfield) pitched three scoreless innings for Penn State Altoona against Lyndon (Vt.) College in the Lions’ RussMatt Central Florida Invitational opener at Lake Myrtle Park Saturday.

Krise, who came on in relief with the Lions trailing 9-5, gave up only one hit while striking out one and walking three.

Penn State Altoona lost 9-6 but won the nightcap 6-4 and then swept Penn State Abington 11-9 and 6-5 in eight innings at Leesburg Sunday to even its record at 4-4.

In two appearances, Krise has worked 6-2/3 innings and surrendered five hits and two unearned runs.

* * * * *

MIAMI, Fla. — Sophomore outfielder/pitcher Thomas Summers (Clearfield) had two hits, one a double, in Indian River (Fla.) State College’s 13-12, 10-inning loss to Miami Dade College last Thursday.

In 15 games, Summers’s statistics showed a .179 batting average (10-for-56) with three doubles and one run driven in.

* * * * * * * * * *

WRESTLING

BLOOMSBURG — Redshirt senior 149-pounder Jake Keller (Curwensville) ended his Clarion career at the Eastern Wrestling League Championships in Bloomsburg University’s Nelson Field House Saturday by finishing right where he was seeded, fourth.

Keller opened with a 3-2 squeaker over Gino Fluri of Rider to move into the semifinals, where he was pinned at 3:27 by No. 1 seed and eventual champ Patrick Lugo of Edinboro.

In the wrestle backs, Keller eliminated Bloomsburg’s two-time PIAA placewinner Nate Newberry 10-5 before losing 3-0 to third-seeded Kyle Shoop of Lock Haven in the bronze medal match.

Keller won five of his last eight bouts for a 7-11 record. He was 5-7 in dual meets.

The Golden Eagles were fourth in the team standings with 48.5 points and had two NCAA Division I Tournament qualifiers in Jake Gromacki at 125 and Brock Zacherl (Brookville) at 141. Both placed second.