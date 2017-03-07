BREAKING: More Charges Filed Against Parents in Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case

OSCEOLA MILLS – More charges have been filed against the parents accused of severely assaulting a three-week-old infant, and bloody items were found in their vehicle, according to new court documents filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

Aaron John Mills, 32, of Osceola Mills was originally charged by state police at Clearfield with aggravated assault, F1; aggravated assault, F2; conspiracy/endangering the welfare of children, M1; endangering the welfare of children, M1; simple assault, M1; recklessly endangering another person, two counts, M2; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.

Stephanie Diane McGuire, 22, also of Osceola Mills, was originally charged with conspiracy/endangering the welfare of children, M1; parent/guardian/other commits offense, M1; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M, two counts.

Today, Mills was charged with aggravated assault, F1, four counts; aggravated assault, F2, four counties; aggravated indecent assault, F2, two counts; endangering the welfare of children, F3; conspiracy/endangering the welfare of children, F3; simple assault, M1, four counts; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.

Today, McGuire was charged with aggravated assault, F1; aggravated assault, F2; endangering the welfare of children, F3; conspiracy/endangering the welfare of children, F3; simple assault, M1; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 1 McGuire took her infant daughter to a doctor’s appointment to be examined for a diaper rash at Geisinger Medical Center, Philipsburg.

She was examined and diagnosed with bruising to her forehead, the tip of her nose and the left side of her abdomen. She had a severe diaper rash with a prolapsing rectum. The infant was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance.

The same day, she was transported to and admitted for treatment at the Geisinger Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa.

She was diagnosed with multiple areas of abrasions and excoriation over the face and flank of right great toe; several bruises over the head, abdomen, right arm and legs bilaterally; excoriated and denuded perianal region with deep perianal furrows and anal prolapse; a left, fourth anterior rib facture; and bilateral, medial and lateral metaphyseal corner factures of the femurs.

In a phone interview with state police on Friday, Paul J. Bellino, M.D., Geisinger Medical Center, stated that, “This was the worst case of child abuse in an infant of this age that he has ever seen.”

In particular, the injury to the infant’s mouth and nose would have created an “extreme” amount of blood loss and pain, Bellino told state police.

In a supplemental report, Bellino indicated the infant has suffered “substantial pain and disfigurement” as a result of the diaper rash and lacerations to her anal area.

Bellino also said that the infant’s fractured femurs and broken rib would have been “immediately symptomatic.”

According to state police interviews with Mills and McGuire, the infant was in their sole care at their residence on Edwards Street in Osceola Mills. Both stated that she wasn’t in the care of anyone else between Feb. 26 and March 1 when these injuries occurred to her.

Mills allegedly admitted to pulling the infant girl up off the changing table by her ankles forcefully and causing injuries to her legs while caring for her Feb. 26.

Mills also allegedly admitted to inserting a finger into the infant’s rear on two, separate occasions.

According to the affidavits, both Mills and McGuire failed to seek immediate medical treatment for the infant for her severe diaper rash and injuries.

A search warrant was obtained to search Mills’ and McGuire’s apartment. During the search, state police allegedly uncovered bloody clothes and determined the apartment was very small. State police said any crying would have been heard throughout the rooms.

The search also uncovered drug paraphernalia, namely a pipe and grinder, and they were seized as evidence.

Additionally a search of a vehicle uncovered a garbage bag with three blankets, a pair of men’s boxer shorts, men’s long sleeve shirts, an infant outfit and a pink infant hat with blood stains on them, according to the affidavit.

Mills and McGuire remain incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail and are awaiting preliminary hearings. Their hearings are now scheduled for March 15 during centralized court at the jail.