Obituary Notice: William Alfred Elridge

William Alfred Elridge, 64, of Kylertown died March 6, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Oct. 7, 1952 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Harry Blair and Vera Aughenbaugh Elridge.

Surviving are his daughters, Deeanne Kline and her husband, Aaron of Clarion; Billie Gable and her husband, Jay of Kylertown; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Marley, Jackson, Shae, Madisyn, Greysyn and Jamesyn.

Also surviving are a sister, Jan Elridge and her husband, Richard of Glen Richey.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Connie Jean and sisters, Terry Luzier and Mary Jo Elridge; his brother, Dennis Elridge; and a nephew, Matthew Graham.

Mr. Elridge was a 1970 graduate of the Clearfield High School. He was a long-time employee for Target Sportswear, Hyde, and he retired as a manager from Fezell’s Shop-n-Save, DuBois.

Funeral services will be private. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery, Glen Richey.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.