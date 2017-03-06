Obituary Notice: Thomas G. Breznay Jr.

Thomas G. Breznay Jr., 78, Treasure Lake, DuBois died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.

Born Aug. 29, 1938 in Ashley, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas G. Breznay Sr. and Ann D. (Golias) Breznay.

He was a graduate of Hanover Township High School in the class of 1956.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who had served on the U.S.S. Boston in Norfolk, Va., and then in Iceland.

In 1966, he married Marie (Adamcheski) Breznay. They have been married 50 years.

He retired from Exxon Mobil Oil Company in Paulsboro, NJ after 25 years of service as terminal supervisor. After his retirement, he drove for Enterprise Rent a Car and Clepper School Bus Company.

He was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where he had served on parish council. He was an officer in the Holy Family Inc. Prayer Group in St. Marys.

He could be found weekly at church for Adoration and the rosary. He prayed the rosary every day during Mother Angelica’s television broadcast and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother.

He is survived by a son, Bernard Breznay and his wife, Donna of Duryea, Pa.; two sisters, Kathy Lawmeyer and her husband, Michael of Bradenton, Fla., and Mary Jo Brody of Dallas, Pa.; two grandchildren, Michael ad Corissa Breznay; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Farris.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home. The rosary will be prayed Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Memorials may be sent to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801 and or the Holy Family Inc., P.O. Box 442, St. Marys, PA 15857.

