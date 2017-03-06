Kim Jong Un supervised North Korea missile launch, state media says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the country’s ballistic missile launches Monday, according to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.

The report called the test a drill of the army’s Hwasong artillery units, part of a strategic force “tasked to strike the bases of the US imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency.”

Military authorities in South Korea, Japan and the United States all confirmed the launch of four projectiles, which traveled almost 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) toward the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. One US official said they were intermediate-range missiles.

Three landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, according to international maritime law.

Abe said Monday the launch was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

A UN Security Council diplomat said the United Statesand Japan have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the latest North Korea missile launches.

The meeting is likely to occur on Wednesday. Most of the Security Council is on a trip to Africa.

This isn’t the first time North Korea has launched multiple missiles over this distance.

In September 2016, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles about 1,000 kilometers to land in Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, provoking a strong response from the country.