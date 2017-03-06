Golden Tide’s Passarelli Draws SW Region Sixth Placer

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School 106-pounder Blake Passarelli is paired against Bryan Gaul of Burrell in Thursday morning’s pigtail round of the 2017 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at Hershey.

The Golden Tide sophomore will be making his second appearance in the Giant Center after placing fourth in the Northwest Region.

He has a record of 29-6, while Gaul is 32-14.

The Burrell sophomore finished sixth at the Southwest Region tourney after placing third in District 7.

The winner will move into the first round against Southeast Region champion and No. 2 seed Chase Shields (35-4) of Bishop McDevitt.

