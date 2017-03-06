GM is selling its European business in $2.3 billion deal

General Motors has announced a deal to sell its money-losing European operations to the French maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.

Announced early Monday, the agreement with France’s PSA will include the Opel and Vauxhall brands. GM is also selling its European financial arm to PSA and French bank BNP Paribas. The combined value of the deals is about $2.3 billion.

GM said last month it was talking to PSA about a sale.

The sale removes a financial headache for GM — Germany’s Opel and Britain’s Vauxhall have lost $18 billion over the last 16 years — and will make PSA Europe’s second biggest carmaker.

But it will raise questions about the fate of thousands of jobs in Europe, and particularly the U.K., where Brexit could make it even harder for Vauxhall’s plants to compete.