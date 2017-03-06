DuBois Students Perform Well at State DECA Competition

HERSHEY – Nine DuBois Area High School students took home awards from the recent Pennsylvania DECA state competition in Hershey on Feb. 22-24.

Out of more than 2,200 students competing in the event, DuBois’ Grace McVay, Vinnie Lanzoni and Brendan DuBois all received medals for top test scores.

Brendan DuBois took second place in business communications marketing. The team of Joelle Tabacsko, Cheyenne Lupole and Hali Murray took second place with their written paper and presentation of their community service project “TADA Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol.”

The team of Jared Hawkins, Nick Troisi and Paige Meholick placed fifth for their written paper and presentation of their entrepreneurship project.

Brendan DuBois and the TADA team have qualified to represent Pennsylvania in DECA’s International Competition to be held in Anaheim, Calif., on April 26-29.

“I am so proud of all their hard work and the hours these students have put in to their research and presentations,” DuBois DECA Advisor Kristin Schneider said.