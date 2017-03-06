Center to Host Celebration of the Arts Event

CLEARFIELD – The Susquehanna River Art Center will host its first-ever “Celebration of the Arts” event April 29 at the St Charles Café in Clearfield.

The event will include an art auction featuring works of past and present artists from the local community. Also, there will be small games of chance and a silent auction.

Zanith Casetell will play the harp from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. and then Live Bait will take the stage.

The cost is $25 per person and event proceeds will help Susquehanna River Art Center establish a home to grow the arts in Clearfield.

Tickets are available at The Liddle Gallery, and credit cards will be accepted.