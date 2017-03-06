Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Next Month

Bowl For Kids’ Sake, the signature fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County, will “Giddy up for a Good Time” next month.

This year, the bowling events will be held at three locations: Philipsburg Super Bowl on April 8; Clearfield Lanes on April 22; and DuBois Lanes on April 29.

This year’s theme is “Wild West.” Teams are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their names and outfits as much as possible. Teams of four to six people only need to raise $50 per person.

The more money each team raises, the more they can bowl. Each event includes pizza, snacks, prizes, 50/50s and raffles. Cracked pins decorated by local art students will be featured as prizes.

To register or sponsor a team, call 814-765-2687 Ext. 255 or e-mail bbbs@childaid.org.