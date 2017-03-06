Bison To Play McGuffey at DuBois Saturday

HYDE — The District 9 champion Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team will meet District 7 fifth seed McGuffey at DuBois Area High School Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA Tournament.

The Bison will take a 14-game winning streak and a 23-1 record into the 4 p.m. game.

McGuffey (18-6) received the fifth seed as a result of losing 73-61 in the District 7 quarterfinals to top-seeded New Castle, which went on to claim the WPIAL title with wins over Central Valley and Quaker Valley.