Apple Tree Grafting Workshop is March 20 in DuBois

DUBOIS – An apple tree grafting workshop is planned for 6 p.m. March 20 at the Parkside Community Center, located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, near the DuBois Medicine Shoppe.

Tom Lisak will give guidance and assistance. Only 20 openings are available, so please pre-register. In the event of inclement weather causing postponement, pre-registration will also enable participants to be contacted.

A $5 fee for one root stock/bench graft will cover materials, root stock, scion wood, wax, tape and educational handouts. The fee will be collected at the door. Extra root stock/scions will be available.

You will need to bring a well-sharpened grafting knife or small kitchen knife. When you go home, your tree should be planted as soon as possible in a pot.

This event is sponsored by the BUDS Gardeners. For more information or to register, please contact Cheryl at cshenkle@verizon.net or call 814-371-3322.