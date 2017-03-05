Three Bison Wrestlers Compete at PJW Junior High States

JOHNSTOWN — Three members of the Clearfield Area Junior High School wrestling team competed Saturday at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Junior High State Championships at the Cambria Countty War Memorial in Johnstown.

At 82 pounds, Angelo Maines lost his opening round match, won his first consy match, and then was eliminated in the second round of consolations. There were 39 entries in Maines’ bracket.

Luke Freeland was one of 42 entries in the 102 pound bracket. Freeland was a 7-6 winner in his first match, and then was defeated by the eventual state champion, Matt Sarbo of Altoona, in the round of 32. Freeland was then eliminated in the first round of consolation.

Part of a 41-man bracket at 157, Oliver Billotte lost his pigtail match, then won two consolation matches before being eliminated by the eventual eighth place finisher in the third round of consolations.

Complete results can be found by clicking here, courtesy the PJW website.