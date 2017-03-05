Route 322 Bridge Replacement to Start Monday near Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG – Replacement work on a Route 322 bridge near Philipsburg will start on Monday, March 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The bridge is located on Route 322, about 1.5 miles west of Philipsburg. The 75-foot bridge dates from 1937 and spans Laurel Run.

Average daily traffic along Route 322 in this area exceeds 11,000 vehicles. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Clearfield County’s structurally deficient list.

Initial work will concentrate on construction of a temporary road way. Normal work hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with night work also scheduled for next week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Short-term flagging operations will be in place for this work.

Once the temporary roadway is complete, barrier will be set and work to replace the existing bridge will begin in a half-width configuration. Two-lane traffic will be maintained throughout the project, using the temporary road for one lane and existing Route 322 for the other.

Other project work includes water line relocation, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Clearwater Construction of Mercer, Pa., is the contractor on this $3.3 million project. The new bridge is expected to be complete in mid-October.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

