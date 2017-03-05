Parents Accused in Severe Assault of Three-Week-Old Infant

OSCEOLA MILLS – The parents of a three-week-old infant girl have been accused after she was injured in a severe assault, according to an updated news release issued by the state police at Clearfield.

On Friday Aaron J. Mills, 32, of Osceola Mills was charged with aggravated assault, F1; aggravated assault, F2; simple assault, M1; criminal conspiracy to commit endangering the welfare of children, M1; endangering the welfare of children, M1; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and possession of drug paraphernalia, M.

Stephanie D. McGuire, 22, also of Osceola Mills, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit endangering the welfare of children, M1; endangering the welfare of children, M1; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and possession of drug paraphernalia, M.

According to state police, the infant was assaulted between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 while being cared for by Mills and McGuire. McGuire took her to the family doctor for a severe diaper rash.

Upon examination and due to the severity of her injuries, the infant was immediately transferred to Geisinger Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital in Danville.

State police said the infant was diagnosed with fractures of both femurs; a fractured rib; bruising to her nose and abrasions to her face; a frenulum tear in her mouth between the gums and nose; a rectal tear and anal prolapse; and a severe diaper rash.

The infant is still being treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and is recovering from her injuries. She is currently in the temporary, emergency custody of Clearfield County Children & Youth Services, according to state police.

Mills and McGuire are incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively.