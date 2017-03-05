Obituary Notice: Lawrence Sefchick

Lawrence Sefchick, 75, of Morann died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born June 18, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Nellie (Fabian) Sefchick.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by one brother, James Sefchick of Tipton and a sister, Gail Kovalcin of Virginia. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at 10 a.m. at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.