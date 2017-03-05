Obituary Notice: Bruce Calvin Fitzhugh

Bruce Calvin Fitzhugh, 79, of Beccaria died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

Born Jan. 1, 1938 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Charles W. and Ella (Quimby) Fitzhugh.

He was a member of the St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Coalport, and VFW Post 7043, Coalport. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He worked for 18 years as a police officer for the NSA and for 16 years as a tugboat operator for Bethlehem Steel.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Joanne (Matastasio) Fitzhugh; one daughter, Kelley Ann Starr of Clearfield; one son, Robert Fitzhugh of York; four grandchildren, Carmen Robosson, Jay Wong and Ian and Austin Fitzhugh; and one great-grandson, Lonnie Robosson Jr.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Shane Wong; six brothers, Norman, Maurice, Ronald, Clifton, and two infants; and seven sisters, Vera Zephir, Flora Wight, Dolores Klump and four infants.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Coalport, with the Rev. Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in Allemansville Cemetery.

