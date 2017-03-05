GANT RELOAD: Week of Feb. 27

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

Coroner Issues Annual Report

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Coroner Mike Morris has issued his annual report for 2016.

Sandy Twp. Police: $2K Worth of Counterfeit Currency Recovered from 5 Businesses

DUBOIS – An out-of-state couple is facing charges after attempting to and using counterfeit money at DuBois businesses Saturday, reported Sandy Township police.

Trial Under Way for Inmate Accused in Houtzdale Riot

CLEARFIELD – On Monday in Clearfield County Court, the trial got under way for an inmate accused of assaulting corrections officers during an April of 2015 riot at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

In CASD: Jackson Reports on Meeting with Drug and Alcohol Commission, Board Hears About Student Trip to Presidential Inauguration

CLEARFIELD – Information from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and a report about the Presidential Inauguration topped last night’s Clearfield Area School Board meeting.

Shaw Library Kicks Off Capital Campaign

CLEARFIELD – The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has been a part of the Clearfield community for 77 years, opening in January of 1940.

Grant to Assist Police and New Polling Locations Top County Meeting

CLEARFIELD – A grant to assist police departments with communication and new polling locations topped the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting yesterday.

Jury Deadlocks in Inmate’s Houtzdale Riot Trial

CLEARFIELD – After deliberating for over five hours Tuesday, jurors were deadlocked and couldn’t reach any verdict in a trial of a state prison inmate accused of assaulting corrections officers during the April of 2015 riot at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

Teen Dies After Garbage-burning Accident

BELL TOWNSHIP – A 15-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a garbage-burning accident Tuesday evening on Smay Lane in Bell Township, reported state police at Punxsutawney.

ExploreClarion: BREAKING NEWS: Curwensville Woman Killed in Accidental Shooting in Clarion County

CLARION – Marienville-based state police have identified the victim of the apparent accidental shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Washington Township, Clarion County.

BREAKING: State Police Investigating Alleged Assault of Three-Week-Old Infant

CHESTER HILL BOROUGH – A three-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries after an alleged assault, according to the state police at Clearfield.

Woman, Inmate Accused After She Delivers Balloons Containing K2 and Pills at SCI Houtzdale

HOUTZDALE – A Harrisburg woman and an inmate are facing charges after she allegedly delivered him balloons containing K2 and pills at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

BREAKING: Police: Drug-related Items, Explosives Uncovered While Serving Arrest Warrant

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Charges are currently pending against a Muncy male and a Clearfield resident after drug-related items and explosives were allegedly uncovered while law enforcement officials were serving an arrest warrant.