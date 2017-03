Members of the Knights of Columbus Houtzdale, Our Lady of the Valley 10376, and Curwensville/Grampian, St. John XXIII 16090, plate the meals for their annual barbecue chicken and rib dinner.

Funds raised go toward helping others within their communities as well as other associations with financial contributions.

Members, from left, are: Jimmy Belella, Mark Dugan and Mike Fetchu of Our Lady of the Valley and Brian Spencer, Rob Deason and Mike Spencer of St. John XXIII.