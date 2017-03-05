CNB Announces Shilling Promoted to Executive Vice President, Private Client Solutions

CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Steve Shilling to executive vice president, private client solutions.

Shilling has the overall responsibility for leading the Private Client Solutions division of CNB Bank and its three divisions, ERIEBANK, FCBank and Bank on Buffalo.

Private Client Solutions incorporates both Wealth & Asset Management and Private Banking services to provide personalized service to customers with specialized financial needs.

Shilling works closely with members of the executive management team in the preparation and execution of the division’s strategic plan.

Shilling has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth and investment management industry with a particular focus on leadership and client service.

Since joining CNB in 2015, he has been instrumental in combining the bank’s wealth management offerings with their private client group.

“Steve’s knowledge and experience has been invaluable, as we continue to develop relationships throughout our market areas,” said Bower.

“His focus on creating a stronger, unified staff for our affluent clientele has provided the personal, innovative services that make the difference in a customer’s experience.”

A native of Conneautville, Pa., Shilling graduated from Conneaut Valley High School in 1989. He went on to graduate summa cum laude in 1993 from Grove City College with a Bachelor’s degree in economics. In 1998, he earned his MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Shilling and his wife, Angie, currently reside in Cochranton, Pa., with their four children, Ella, Jonathan, Mackenzie and Max.