Clearfield Life-long Learning Institute Learns About Arthritis

CLEARFIELD – More than 50 people in the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute (CCLLI) attended a program entitled “Arthritis: What a Pain!” on Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University Clearfield.

The program was presented by Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor and Clearfield Campus coordinator of the Lock Haven University physician assistant program.

The presentation explained the causes of arthritis and summarized the options for managing these symptoms. Pictured are a few of the participants including Grenoble (back row-right).

The CCLLI is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven University Clearfield. Free or very low-cost courses are offered for baby boomers and older citizens.