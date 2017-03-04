Altoona– Penn State meteorology student Nick Wilkes filmed this timelapse of an intense snow squall that blasted through Altoona on Friday leaving the town blanketed in snow.The icy conditions and blinding effects of snow squalls across Pennsylvania.
Timelapse Captures Blinding Snow Squall Sweeping Through Altoona
Altoona– Penn State meteorology student Nick Wilkes filmed this timelapse of an intense snow squall that blasted through Altoona on Friday leaving the town blanketed in snow.The icy conditions and blinding effects of snow squalls across Pennsylvania.