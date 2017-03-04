Obituary Notice: Ruth G. “Dottie” (Griffith) Enochs

Ruth G. “Dottie” (Griffith) Enochs, 83, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at her home.

Born Oct. 27, 1933 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Louise R. (Frazier) Griffith. She was married to Jack M. Enochs, who preceded her in death.

She was of the United Methodist faith.

Mrs. Enochs was a homemaker and a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

She is survived by three daughters, Amy L. Shulick Willey of Osceola Mills, Arleen Enochs McCartney an her husband, Bill of San Diego, Calif., and Coleen Enochs of Riverside, Calif.; two sons, John B. Shulick of Massachusetts and James A. Shulick of Oregon; and one sister, Leslie Lukens of Osceola Mills.

At Ruth Enochs’ request, there will be no viewing or memorial service.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.