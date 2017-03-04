Obituary Notice: Patrick John “P.J.” Hanlon

Patrick John “P.J.” Hanlon, 85, of DuBois died peacefully at his home Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Born March 5, 1931 in Altoona, he was the son of the late Leo and Mary (Heindel) Hanlon.

He graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona. A veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was honorably discharged as a sergeant from the Engineering Center of Fort Belvoir, Md.

Mr. Hanlon married Marie A. (Bertocchi) Hanlon on Aug. 21, 1954 in Gallitzin. She survives.

He attended Pennsylvania State University and was employed by IBM Corp. as a field engineer for 39 years.

He was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, where he was very active in church affairs.

He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post No. 17.

Mr. Hanlon is survived by six children, Kim Hanlon of Johnstown, Timothy Hanlon and his wife, Elona of Harrisburg, Jeffrey Hanlon and his wife, Jennifer of Atlanta, Ga., Tricia Mower and her husband, Clifton of Eldersburg, Md., and Marc Hanlon and Christopher Hanlon and his fiancée, Sarah, both of DuBois, and nine beloved grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Robert, James and Richard Hanlon and a sister, Mary Jo Mallow.

There will be no visitation.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests memorials to be placed with Penn Highlands Home Health and Hospice in honor of their wonderful care for Mr. Hanlon.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the funeral arrangements.